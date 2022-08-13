Report: Warriors Hosting Grizzlies on Christmas

After an exciting Western Conference Semi-Finals series last postseason, the Golden State Warriors will reportedly host the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas this year. The news was reported by Marc Stein, who has been revealing marquee matchups on the 2022-23 schedule the last two days.

Both the Warriors and Grizzlies project to be near the top of the Western Conference standings again next season, and their Christmas Day matchup should be exciting. With each team returning similar rosters to what they finished last year with, the budding rivalry will have an opportunity to grow even more.

With the Warriors eliminating Memphis in six games last postseason, many likely expected that series to become an afterthought once Golden State moved on. That was not the case, as the back and forth dialogue from both sides extended beyond the Finals and even into the offseason. While both sides have admitted a level of mutual respect, there is some undeniable contention that exists as well. Recognizing this, the NBA slotted them for a Christmas matchup.

The NBA has waited a little bit longer than usual to reveal the upcoming schedule, with the potential looming blockbuster trades likely serving as a reason for the delay. Now almost midway through August, the league cannot wait much longer to release the 2022-23 schedule. With leaks starting to emerge, we are likely approaching the official release of next year's schedule.

