Skip to main content
Report: Warriors Hosting Grizzlies on Christmas

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Warriors Hosting Grizzlies on Christmas

The Golden State Warriors will reportedly host the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After an exciting Western Conference Semi-Finals series last postseason, the Golden State Warriors will reportedly host the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas this year. The news was reported by Marc Stein, who has been revealing marquee matchups on the 2022-23 schedule the last two days.

Both the Warriors and Grizzlies project to be near the top of the Western Conference standings again next season, and their Christmas Day matchup should be exciting. With each team returning similar rosters to what they finished last year with, the budding rivalry will have an opportunity to grow even more.

With the Warriors eliminating Memphis in six games last postseason, many likely expected that series to become an afterthought once Golden State moved on. That was not the case, as the back and forth dialogue from both sides extended beyond the Finals and even into the offseason. While both sides have admitted a level of mutual respect, there is some undeniable contention that exists as well. Recognizing this, the NBA slotted them for a Christmas matchup.

The NBA has waited a little bit longer than usual to reveal the upcoming schedule, with the potential looming blockbuster trades likely serving as a reason for the delay. Now almost midway through August, the league cannot wait much longer to release the 2022-23 schedule. With leaks starting to emerge, we are likely approaching the official release of next year's schedule.

Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

May 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives between Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) and guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of game three of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Warriors Hosting Grizzlies on Christmas

By Joey Linnjust now
May 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and forward Draymond Green (23) react after Thompson is called for a foul against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter of game two of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Explains his Arguments with Steph and Klay

By C.J. Peterson1 hour ago
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Reveals All-Time Starting Five

By Joey Linn20 hours ago
USATSI_18364463_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Reveals Favorite Steph Curry Moment

By Farbod Esnaashari22 hours ago
Mar 27, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) gestures against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Reveals Which Non-Star Gave Him Trouble

By Joey Linn22 hours ago
Mar 24, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being called for a foul next to Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) in the first quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Playing for Pistons Could be a “Dream Come True”

By C.J. PetersonAug 11, 2022 8:35 PM EDT
May 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) have words during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ja Morant Reacts to Draymond Green's Surprising Take

By Joey LinnAug 11, 2022 8:09 PM EDT
a2863f20-87ba-43d9-8af7-ba7a0d76a739-2021-08-18_Durant_Draymond
News

Draymond Green Shares Hot Kevin Durant Take

By Joey LinnAug 11, 2022 4:58 PM EDT
1241357416.0
News

Nemanja Bjelica Shares First Message Since Leaving Warriors

By Joey LinnAug 10, 2022 7:21 PM EDT