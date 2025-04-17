Rockets Star Sends Blunt Message To Warriors Before Playoffs
The Golden State Warriors' win versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night solidified their spot in the NBA playoffs, setting up a first-round matchup against the Houston Rockets. While the Rockets have some veterans such as Dillion Brooks and Jeff Green who have playoff experience, most of Houston's rotational pieces lack it or haven't been in before at all.
With that being said, it's led to the Warriors being viewed as the favorite in the matchup due to players like Steph Curry and Draymond Green having an abundance of playoff experience. In response to the matchup and looking back on prior playoff series between the Rockets and Warriors, Houston's Fred VanVleet shared a rather blunt message.
"No. This ain't that team," VanVleet said in response to the trauma Rockets fans have from playing the Warriors. Even though the Rockets haven't made the playoffs the past four seasons, fans still remember the prior matchups with the Warriors in the playoffs. However, VanVleet believes this current Rockets team won't suffer the same fate.
In 2018 and 2019, the Warriors kicked the Rockets out of the playoffs, with 2018 being a Game 7 defeat after Houston took a 3-2 series lead. Their Game 7 defeat was in a painful way, as they shot a horrendous 7 for 44 from beyond the arc.
A lot has changed for Houston since then, and they'll look to finally get revenge with Game 1 of the first round between the Rockets and Warriors tipping off on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. EST.
