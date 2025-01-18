Star Player Expected to Return From Absence in Wizards-Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Washington Wizards on Saturday at Chase Center. Looking to make it consecutive wins after their big victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, the Warriors have had a few days off to prepare for the 6-33 Wizards.
Washington is led by former Warriors guard and 2022 NBA champion Jordan Poole. Averaging 21.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 32 games for Washington this season, Poole has put together a solid year.
As is always the case when Washington and Golden State face off, many eyes will be on the dynamic between Poole and Draymond Green - who is expected to return from a three-game absence.
Green has missed the last three games, but is expected to make his return on Saturday against Washington. Listed as probable on the injury report with an illness, Green should be good to go.
Poole’s departure from Golden State was well-documented, with his incident with Green almost certainly contributing to that eventual trade. Punched by Green at a practice before the 2022-23 season, Poole played 82 games for the Warriors that year before being dealt to Washington for Chris Paul.
While Poole still has a close relationship with many of his former teammates, the Warriors guard has avoided questions about Green. The Warriors veteran has admitted that incident is one of the biggest failures of his career.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'