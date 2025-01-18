Inside The Warriors

Star Player Expected to Return From Absence in Wizards-Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have released their injury report against the Washington Wizards.

Joey Linn

Jan 15, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) walk to the bench at the end of the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Jan 15, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) walk to the bench at the end of the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Washington Wizards on Saturday at Chase Center. Looking to make it consecutive wins after their big victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, the Warriors have had a few days off to prepare for the 6-33 Wizards.

Washington is led by former Warriors guard and 2022 NBA champion Jordan Poole. Averaging 21.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 32 games for Washington this season, Poole has put together a solid year.

As is always the case when Washington and Golden State face off, many eyes will be on the dynamic between Poole and Draymond Green - who is expected to return from a three-game absence.

Draymond Green
Jan 9, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Green has missed the last three games, but is expected to make his return on Saturday against Washington. Listed as probable on the injury report with an illness, Green should be good to go.

Poole’s departure from Golden State was well-documented, with his incident with Green almost certainly contributing to that eventual trade. Punched by Green at a practice before the 2022-23 season, Poole played 82 games for the Warriors that year before being dealt to Washington for Chris Paul.

While Poole still has a close relationship with many of his former teammates, the Warriors guard has avoided questions about Green. The Warriors veteran has admitted that incident is one of the biggest failures of his career.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News