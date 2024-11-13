Steph Curry and Klay Thompson Make New Decision Before Warriors-Mavericks
The Golden State Warriors are welcoming back franchise legend Klay Thompson on Tuesday night when they host the Dallas Mavericks in an NBA Cup game. This is Thompson’s first game against his former team since joining Dallas this summer, and the celebration of his time there has already begun.
As Thompson entered the arena on Tuesday night, hundreds of Warriors employees welcomed him into the building while wearing captain hats. The Warriors are set to give out these hats on Tuesday night, honoring Thompson who would often drive his boat while wearing a captain hat during his time with the Warriors.
It had previously been reported that Warriors star Steph Curry planned to address the crowd about Thompson pregame, but those plans have since changed. Speaking with reporters, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Curry and Thompson spoke on Monday night, and decided it would be best to focus on the game after the tribute video is played.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Steve Kerr said that Steph Curry will not address the crowd about Klay Thompson pregame. He said Steph and Klay discussed it last night and both decided they’d rather focus on the game after tribute video.”
Because this game has significance not only in the Western Conference standings but also for the In-Season Tournament, it seems both teams are trying to find that balance between giving Thompson the celebration he deserves while also focusing on the game.
