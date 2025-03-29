Steph Curry and Michelle Obama Team Up for New Partnership
The Golden State Warriors lucked out when they drafted Steph Curry seventh overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, as the superstar point guard has become one of the best players in league history.
Not only has Curry revolutionized basketball, but he continues to make an impact off the court.
Curry has made it clear that he values his time away from basketball, and a new, exciting partnership shows that he is able to focus on other things, even while performing at a high level.
Curry and former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama have announced a new partnership, teaming up to launch a healthier sports drink called "Plezi."
Michelle Obama told PEOPLE about the partnership with Steph and Ayesha Curry.
"At PLEZi Nutrition, we’re always looking for ways to shake up the conversation around nutrition and make healthier choices easier for everyone," Obama said. "It's been such a great journey teaming up with our good friends, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, to create a game-changing sports hydration drink."
Curry continues to branch out and explore off-the-court opportunities, and getting involved with Obama's "healthier" sports drink could be a fantastic partnership. Even while making moves away from basketball, Curry continues to dominated on the court, as well.
This season, Curry is averaging 24.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while leading the Warriors to a 42-31 record and seventh place in the Western Conference. Joining Obama, a known advocate for healthier lifestyles, is a smart partnership by the NBA star.