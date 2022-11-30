Steph Curry Breaks NBA Record With Historic November

The only other player in NBA history who is comparable to what Steph Curry is doing right now, is Steph Curry during his unanimous MVP season in 2016. The Golden State Warriors superstar is putting up historically great numbers right now, and his month of November broke an NBA record that was initially set by himself.

Averaging 31.6 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 7.8 APG on 70.9% true shooting in the month of November, Curry became the first player in NBA history to average those numbers or better for an entire month. In February of 2016 he became the first player in NBA history to average at least 30/5/5 on 70% or better true shooting, but this November he was even better.

It is incredible how similar Curry's current numbers are to that 2015-16 season, because players very rarely remain this dominant at age 34. Not only is Curry still dominant, but he is arguably playing the best basketball of his legendary career. The Warriors have struggled a bit to start the season, but with a player like Curry, they are always a threat.

Looking to defend their title, the Warriors will need to begin playing better basketball soon; however, they can count on their superstar point guard showing up to play every single night. No matter how much a team is struggling, a player like Steph Curry can help turn things around in an instant.

