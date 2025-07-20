Steph Curry Reveals Who Most Exciting Player in NBA is
The NBA is full of exciting players, all of whom bring a different level of play that draws the attention of fans. 2025 first-overall pick Cooper Flagg is sure to draw crowds at home and on the road during his rookie season, especially with his ability to create highlight plays attacking and defending the rim. However, players like Steph Curry draw fans through their remarkable shooting skills.
Curry captured the eyes of the world during the 2024 Olympics with Team USA, putting on a tremendous shooting display with otherworldly shots. Even though he may very well have the crown for the most entertaining player in the NBA, he recently gave that title to a high-flying guard in the Western Conference.
In a YouTube video playing golf with Good Good, Curry shared that he sees Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the most entertaining player in the NBA, referring to players such as Russell Westbrook and John Wall who caught eyes for their similar athletic highlights in the past.
"I think he's pound for pound the most athletic dude in the league," Curry shared. "...Ja has all that finesse to him."
Morant just finished this past season with the lowest percentage of dunks per field goal attempts in his career. However, that hasn't limited him from making jaw-dropping plays flying through the air to make finishes. While it didn't count, Morant had the almost highlight of the year when he dunked on Victor Wembanyama after the whistle.
With the Grizzlies moving off Desmond Bane this offseason, even more pressure falls on Morant to step up next year. If the Grizzlies are able to get the version of Ja Morant from the 2021-22 season, who finished top eight in MVP voting, they could make noise in the West.
