Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors-Rockets Game 1
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are facing off in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, making for an interesting matchup between two very different teams.
The Rockets are built around elite coaching, high-level defense, and an all-around roster, while the Warriors lean on their superstars. Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green have taken the Warriors to the next level, and even as the seventh seed in the West, they are championship contenders.
In Game 1 of the highly anticipated series, Curry has proven that he is the best player on the court.
Through three quarters, Curry dropped 25 points on 10-14 shooting from the field and 3-6 from three-point range, carrying the Warriors to a convincing lead in a hopeful Game 1.
In the process, Steph Curry made history.
Curry has passed Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen for 17th place on the NBA all-time playoff field goals made list with 1.336 and counting.
Curry, 37, averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game this season with 44.8/39.7/93.3 shooting splits. Even in year 16, the Warriors superstar is playing at an extremely high level, and is once again reminding everyone what he is capable of, especially in the postseason.
Golden State will go as far in the playoffs as Curry can take them, but with his Game 1 performance, he is showing he is certainly capable of leading them to another championship.
