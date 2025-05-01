Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors-Rockets Game 5
The Golden State Warriors could not have started their first-round series against the Houston Rockets any better, taking a commanding 3-1 lead with a chance to clinch their spot in the second round on Wednesday night.
Unfortunately, Wednesday's Game 5 has not gone as smoothly. The Rockets stormed out to take a 27-point lead at halftime and led by as many as 31 before Steve Kerr pulled Golden State's starters when there were still 18 minutes left in the game.
All five of Houston's starters reached double-digit points, with three scoring 20+, while Golden State was not as prosperous.
Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry scored just 13 points and 7 assists in Wednesday's blowout loss through 23 minutes, but climbed up a historic leaderboard.
With his seven-assist performance in Game 5, Curry passed Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy for 18th place on the NBA's all-time playoff assist leaderboard with 943.
Curry, 36, has been the heart of the Warriors for over a decade now, leading them to four NBA championships and winning two MVP awards. Unfortunately for the Warriors, Houston has been able to slow him down recently.
In Game 4's win, Curry had just 17 points and 3 assists on 6-13 shooting from the field, and has now failed to eclipse 20 points for the second consecutive game.
The Warriors will have a chance to close out the series in Game 6 at home on Friday, but they will certainly need Curry to bounce back and have a better performance.