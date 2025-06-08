Steph Curry Makes Rare Personal Admission in Sincere Moment
Stephen Curry's legendary NBA career is starting to wind down. The greatest player in the history of the Golden State Warriors is now 37 years old, and when the team traded for Jimmy Butler, Curry and Draymond Green both admitted they were reaching their last ride.
Curry is starting to open up more in the latter stages of his career, and in an honest moment with CNBC, he revealed that he sometimes struggles with self-doubt and impostor syndrome.
“I’m human,” Curry started. “Like everybody, you have doubts about yourself, you have impostor syndrome at times.”
"...It's an idea of, 'Are you doing everything you can to take care of people that are relying on you?'" he explained further. "Are you fulfilling your full potential in all different areas that I've set out to do?... We all like to be a better husband, a better father, more present at times, just because we're pulled, I'm pulled, in a lot of different areas... Those are daily commitments, daily thoughts that you have to weave through."
Despite the moments of self-doubt, Curry still put in a phenomenal 2024-25 season, averaging 24.7 PPG and 6.0 APG while shooting 39.7% from three-point range, leading the NBA in three-pointers made and attempted as well as free-throw percentage.
It's also an important and powerful moment for Curry to show this kind of vulnerability. Mental health is a constant battle for a lot of people, and Curry is making sure people see that it's okay to admit when you're struggling.
