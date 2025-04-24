Steph Curry Reacts to Jimmy Butler's Injury in Warriors-Rockets Game 2
The Golden State Warriors suffered a tough 109-94 loss in Game 2 of the first round as the Houston Rockets have now evened the series, 1-1. The Rockets got out to an early lead and never looked back,
The biggest story of the game came late in the first quarter, when Jimmy Butler suffered a pelvis contusion after a hard fall. The forward has been a key piece in unlocking a dominant second half of the season for Golden State. He suffered the injury after colliding with Rockets forward Amen Thompson on a rebound.
After the game, Warriors star guard Stephen Curry gave his thoughts on Butler's injury. In Game 1, the duo combined for an incredible 59 points.
Curry noted that Butler's exit "definitely changed the dynamic" of the Warriors' offense. Expect adjustments from head coach Steve Kerr in Game 3, whether Butler is healthy or not.
"If he's not out there, I'll carry a lot of the lift and the load on trying to create shots and create advantages," Curry said. "There's a couple of plays that we call for him specifically but the rest of it is just trying to make the simple play."
Since Golden State acquired Butler at the Feb. 6 trade deadline, the team finished the regular season 23-9 and ranked top 10 in both offense and defense.
The Warriors will now head back home for a two-game home stand at the Chase Center before going back to Houston for Game 5. Butler is set to have an MRI for his injury on Thursday, giving a better understanding of his timetable.
