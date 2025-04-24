Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Reacts to Jimmy Butler's Injury in Warriors-Rockets Game 2

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry revealed how Jimmy Butler's injury impacts the series against the Houston Rockets

Jed Katz

Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Jimmy Butler III (10) after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Jimmy Butler III (10) after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors suffered a tough 109-94 loss in Game 2 of the first round as the Houston Rockets have now evened the series, 1-1. The Rockets got out to an early lead and never looked back,

The biggest story of the game came late in the first quarter, when Jimmy Butler suffered a pelvis contusion after a hard fall. The forward has been a key piece in unlocking a dominant second half of the season for Golden State. He suffered the injury after colliding with Rockets forward Amen Thompson on a rebound.

After the game, Warriors star guard Stephen Curry gave his thoughts on Butler's injury. In Game 1, the duo combined for an incredible 59 points.

Curry noted that Butler's exit "definitely changed the dynamic" of the Warriors' offense. Expect adjustments from head coach Steve Kerr in Game 3, whether Butler is healthy or not.

"If he's not out there, I'll carry a lot of the lift and the load on trying to create shots and create advantages," Curry said. "There's a couple of plays that we call for him specifically but the rest of it is just trying to make the simple play."

Since Golden State acquired Butler at the Feb. 6 trade deadline, the team finished the regular season 23-9 and ranked top 10 in both offense and defense.

The Warriors will now head back home for a two-game home stand at the Chase Center before going back to Houston for Game 5. Butler is set to have an MRI for his injury on Thursday, giving a better understanding of his timetable.

Related Articles

Jonathan Kuminga Breaks Silence on Lack of Minutes in Warriors-Rockets

Steve Kerr Announces Jimmy Butler Injury Update After Warriors-Rockets

Jalen Green Makes NBA History in Warriors-Rockets Game 2

Published
Jed Katz
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

Home/News