Jalen Green Makes NBA History in Warriors-Rockets Game 2
The Golden State Warriors headed into Game 1 as the lower seed against the home team Houston Rockets, and did what many thought they would: win the first game against the less-experienced Houston team. However, the Rockets put up just 85 points in Game 1, and they simply weren't gonna repeat that performance again in a must-win game.
While the Rockets got some extra help from Jimmy Butler's early exit and Brandin Podziemski battling an illness, they still won 109-94 as they never gave the Warriors a lead. Rockets star center Alperen Sengun had yet another good performance, but it was their leading scorer who rose to the occasion and made NBA history in doing so.
Jalen Green became the youngest guard in NBA history to record eight or more made threes in a playoff game. Green finished Wednesday night with 38 points and converted eight of his 18 shots from beyond the arc.
Even though it took 18 attempts for Green to hit that mark, it was a far better performance than his Game 1 outing, where he looked unprepared for the challenge. While Green did take the most threes per game in his career this season, eight makes mark his season-high after hitting for seven twice in the regular season.
A standout performance when Houston needed it most, the Rockets hope he continues that effort into Game 3 on Saturday, with tip-off in San Francisco set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
