Steph Curry Reveals How Gaining 15 Pounds of Muscle Improved his Game

Steph Curry has shown no signs of slowing down despite being 34 years old. In fact, he may even be better now than he's ever been. Some of that can be attributed to the fact that he's put on 15 pounds of muscle since his unanimous MVP season.

Steph finally revealed how he did it after defeating the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

"A lot of good Ayesha's cooking right there," Curry said with a smile.

There was once a time when Curry seemed like an injury-prone player that needed plenty of time to recover from game to game - those are days are over with his new improved physique.

"Just taking on physical defenses and being able to defensively take bigger blows and guard bigger guys," Curry said. "With the added strength, I've kept my endurance where it goes hand in hand. 14 years I've been playing 34 or 35 hard minutes and I feel great and can recover quickly. I'm not getting bumped and bruised like I used to, so it helps all the way around. Just gives you a lot more confidence to get into a fight every play that you're out there."

The Golden State Warriors started the season struggling, but they managed to stay afloat mainly because of Steph Curry's brilliance. The team has finally started catching up to him, and they're finally one game away from having a winning record.

