Steph Curry Reveals Incredibly Wise Career Advice From Tom Brady

Steph Curry is already 34 years old, but it feels like he just started playing the best basketball of his career. At times, he's thought about the fact that he's getting older, and he reached out to one of the greatest football players of all-time about how to handle potential retirement - Tom Brady.

Steph Curry revealed the career advice Tom Brady gave him while answering questions at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year awards.

"I talked to Tom Brady at one point about how he's at the point in his career where he's still playing at a high level at 44 or whatever it is," Curry said. "His example and his advice was to take it a year at a time, there's no way to fast forward, that's not how you got to this point, so don't rush yourself and think about how long you can do it. Your body will tell you, and I don't see myself slowing down any time soon."

If there's one person Curry should receive advice from about longevity, it's Tom Brady Fortunately for Warriors fans, it doesn't look like Steph Curry is slowing down anytime soon - a statement he agrees with himself. As long as Steph Curry is in a basketball uniform, the Golden State Warriors will always be in a position to contend for an NBA championship.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Reacts to Controversial Travel Call vs. Mavericks

Draymond Green Reacts to Kevin Durant's Hilarious Postgame Answer

Draymond Green Slams De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors