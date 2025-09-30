Steph Curry Reveals Jonathan Kuminga's Personal Message to Him on Contract
The story of the Golden State Warriors' 2025 offseason has been their situation with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. The two sides have been negotiating on a new deal throughout the summer, but with the deadline to sign the qualifying offer on October 1, the clock is ticking.
The Warriors' reported best offer for Kuminga is a three-year, $75 million deal with a third-year team option, but Kuminga and his camp have not leaned into that. Kuminga reportedly does not want a team option on any deal, which is making it much harder for the two sides to come to an agreement.
Kuminga's agent, Aaron Turner, recently went on a press tour to dive into Kuminga's situation with the public, which certainly seemed to have ruffled the feathers of the Warriors.
Curry reacts to Turner's comments
During Monday's media day, Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about Turner's public comments about Kuminga's contract situation.
"I only listen to my teammate. I don't listen to agents or anybody who are speaking on behalf," Curry said. "I'll hear that from JK. [I've heard from JK] that he'll be committed when he gets here. I just know from man to man, he didn't want to have to be in the way of anything. So let that situation play out and he can speak for himself."
Curry certainly seems fed up about being asked about Kuminga's situation, and seems even more annoyed that Aaron Turner went on this press tour to speak for Kuminga about his negotiations with the Warriors.
Kuminga's requests are simple. The 22-year-old forward wants to have a significant role on a team where he is wanted. The Warriors do not seem to want to give him that, as the assumption is that they will try to trade him during the 2025-26 season, but there is also a glaring scenario where Kuminga comes back to Golden State committed and willing to make it work.
Kuminga assured Curry that he will be committed and ready to work once he gets to Golden State, but his agent is certainly dragging this situation out way further than it has to. A deal will get done in the next day or two, but the entire situation has not paid anybody any favors.
Related Articles
Warriors Make Multiple Roster Moves Heading Into Training Camp
Jimmy Butler's Confident Message on Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors Contract Issue
Warriors Champion Gary Payton II Reacts to Re-Signing With Team