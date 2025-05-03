Alperen Sengun Joins Celtics Legend in NBA History In Warriors-Rockets
The Golden State Warriors held a 3-1 lead over the Houston Rockets after Game 4, a lead that is comfortable for many but one that brings back a nightmare for Warriors fans. Back in 2016, Golden State's magical 73-9 season was tarnished after a Cleveland Cavaliers comeback down 3-1, and the Warriors are now on the verge of repeating a dark moment after Game 6.
Backed by another stellar performance from Fred VanVleet, the Rockets delivered the knockout blow in the fourth quarter to even the series and send it back to Houston on Sunday for a win-or-go-home Game 7. It was also a great performance from Rockets center Alperen Sengun, who in the process put himself alongside a Boston Celtics legend in NBA history.
Sengun joined Celtics legend Larry Bird as the only players in NBA history to average 20 or more points, 10 or more rebounds, five or more assists, and 1.5 steals or more in the playoffs. Bird, who was a three-time champion and an elite postseason star, is now joined by the young Rockets big man, who continues to thrive in his All-Star season.
Sengun finished Game 6 with 21 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, and three steals, as he and veteran Steven Adams formed a dynamic duo in the frontcourt as they controlled the paint against Golden State.
Looking toward Game 7 on Sunday, the winner is slated to matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the next round, fresh off their five-game series win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
