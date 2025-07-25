Steph Curry Reveals Top NBA Goal Before Retirement
Steph Curry has had an exceptional career with the Golden State Warriors. He's won four NBA championships, two NBA MVPs, and holds countless records, including career three-point field goals made. He's already considered the greatest shooter in NBA history, and with how many championships he's won already, there isn't much left to strive for at this point.
Just don't tell Curry that, who still wants to stay competitive and in the title hunt in the waning stages of his NBA tenure. The addition of Jimmy Butler made them one of the best teams in the West down the stretch of the season, but Curry got hurt in the second round of the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and that hill was too much to climb.
There is also one more list that Curry would like to crack: the top 10 all-time scoring list.
"I wouldn't say I don't care. I do the math every once in a while," Curry told Complex's Speedy Mormon in a recent podcast. "Every time you catch somebody and they do the thing in the arenas like, 'Oh, congratulations, you passed Jerry West,' which was a special one for me, that's when you're like, 'Oh, how far can I go?'
Given how Curry's game has aged, it doesn't look like he'll be slowing down anytime soon.
"So I do the math. If I average 20-something [points], two and a half seasons, I'm playing 70 games, I do that math all the time just to get in your head how long do you have to play and to what level to catch the top of that list?"
Currently, Curry sits 24th with 25,386 points. 10th place is held by Carmelo Anthony with 28,289, but James Harden is only 602 points behind him and will likely pass him at some point this season. In 9th is Shaquille O'Neal with 28,596.
Curry's scoring has declined in the last three seasons, which is to be expected as he gets older, but he was still at 24.5 PPG last season. To catch O'Neal, who is likely who he needs to have his eyes set on, he'd have to average 22 PPG across the next two seasons while playing in at least 146 games.
That may be the biggest concern, as he played in 144 games the last two seasons and isn't getting any younger. He may give himself another season to catch that if he needs to.
He also has to worry about other active NBA players chasing that spot. Russell Westbrook is 20th, DeMar DeRozan is 25th, and Damian Lillard is 37th, all well within striking range of breaking into the top 10.
"But after I do that, I don't think about it again until the next time it happens," Curry continued. "So it's just a fun way to keep yourself in the moment and give yourself, for a hot second, something to look forward to. But that's not why I'll keep going. It's more that I want to get to a level where we're competing and playing for championships."
