Ex-NBA All-Star Calls Out Warriors Star Draymond Green
The Warriors' success from 2014 to the current day has been one of the best runs by an organization in NBA history. What was a team that was considered to be in a small market, and operated like one in their early years, the Golden State Warriors are now one of the most recognizable and successful organizations in the league.
Sure, superstar Stephen Curry is a significant reason why that narrative has changed over the decade, reinventing the way the game is seen and played with the three-point shot, but it was not without his teammates' help.
Klay Thompson was his running mate and was such an elite shooter that the duo was named "The Splash Brothers." Unbelievable offensive performances, combined with Thompson's elite defense early in his career, made the Warriors' backcourt one of the best in NBA history.
Then comes Draymond Green, who was neither a flashy player nor a massive offensive star, but his intangibles and defense are what made him one of the best defenders in basketball for years.
Former NBA forward Kenyon Martin appeared on the "Gil's Arena" podcast to seemingly bash Green's basketball ability, as opposed to his accolades.
He said, "I can list 200 people that's better than Draymond Green at basketball right now...Championships aside...We're talking about going out and playing basketball."
"I'm not taking nothing from him. He did what he did, absolutely. I'm with it. I ain't ever say nothing bad about Draymond Green, but I just want to know is he a better basketball player than [players like Al Jefferson and Elton Brand]," Martin continued.
Green is a four-time NBA champion, former Defensive Player of the Year, four-time NBA All-Star, made five All-Defensive First Team selections and two Second Team selections, while also winning two Olympic Gold Medals for Team USA.
Sure, Green was not the focal point during the Warriors run of dominance, but he is a future Hall of Famer for a reason. Green had yet another incredible defensive year in the 2024-2025 season, and was in consideration for Defensive Player of the Year yet again.
