Steph Curry's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers
If there's one thing that Luka Doncic's shocking trade to the Lakers proved, it's that there are very few players in the NBA who are truly untouchable. It's a trade so unexpected, that it even has Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry questioning which players should be confident in their stability.
After the Warriors defeated the Orlando Magic on Monday night, Curry spoke publicly for the first time about the controversial trade involving Doncic and Anthony Davis.
"Just because of how kind of out-of-the-blue it was without any type hint or rumor, and any kind of sign, especially them coming off the finals, it's a reminder," Curry said. "Maybe only a few in this league that can go to sleep with any type of confidence. But, you'll still be there. It's kind of a very unique situation across the board, but I think the idea that it happened in silence was pretty crazy.
Curry isn't wrong in his thoughts, nor is he alone. Minnesota Timberwolves superstar guard Anthony Edwards had the same type of sentiment about job security.
When one thinks about, Doncic should have been one of the most untouchable players in the NBA. The only two who could have possibly been more secure are Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic. A 25-year-old superstar who just took his team to the NBA Finals and leads the league in scoring should not get traded.
While the NBA world continues to ponder why Doncic was traded, the Warriors have to move quickly on finding another All-Star to join Steph Curry.
