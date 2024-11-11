Steph Curry's Dagger Shot in Warriors vs Thunder Goes Viral
Steph Curry is the greatest shooter to ever play the game of basketball. If an opponent gives him the opportunity to close a game, he's going to do it. That's exactly what Curry did to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.
With three minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Warriors needed a basket in the worst way as their 30-point lead somehow trimmed to an 8-point lead. With the Thunder surging a comeback, Curry delivered exactly what the Golden State Warriors needed - a clutch three to put the game away.
It was one of many threes on the night for Curry, shooting 7/13 on the night. Even after this moment, Curry hit another three as the Thunder continued to rally, putting the game away and signaling his signature "night, night" gesture.
Steph Curry finished the night putting up 36 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds on 57/54/75 shooting from the field. He was an absolute monster throughout the night, clearly on a mission to make a statement against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Golden State Warriors will finish the night now tied in the standings with the Oklahoma City Thunder at a record of 8-2. It's a truly fantastic first 10 games of the season for the Warriors and one that very few analysts would have predicted.
The Warriors' next opponent will be the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France