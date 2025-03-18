Steph Curry's Final Injury Status for Warriors vs Nuggets
After winning seven consecutive games and 12 of their last 14, the Golden State Warriors head into a huge matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.
The Nuggets will be playing without stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, putting a damper on the highly-anticipated matchup, but Warriors superstar Steph Curry is there to give the game some life.
After being listed as questionable for Monday's game due to a right lower back strain, the Warriors have upgraded Curry to available against the Nuggets.
While Curry has had his worst statistical season in a decade, the 37-year-old point guard has come to life recently. Through 11 games since the All-Star break, Curry is averaging 28.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 49.7% from the field, 41.9% from beyond the arc, and 95.7% from the free-throw line.
Curry has been a bit banged up recently, so getting him ready to play against the Nuggets is huge for the Warriors. While Golden State would likely be fine without him with Jokic and Murray sidelined on the other side, it is better to take no chances.
Curry has already missed nine games this season, so the Warriors having him available on Monday night to avoid missing a tenth is great. While many fans would likely vouch for Curry to rest if he is injured, keeping Golden State's momentum going strong is a top priority as well.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball
Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral