Steph Curry's First Reaction to Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade

Footage of Steph Curry's reaction of Luka Doncic getting traded to the Lakers has been revealed

Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) talks to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The NBA world was shocked to its core on Saturday night when the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. Fans, players, and reporters around the country were all equally shocked by the news.

No one could believe that the Lakers would trade Anthony Davis, and there was even more disbelief that the Mavericks would trade Luka Doncic just a few short months after being in the NBA Finals.

Among those who couldn't believe it, was Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. Like everyone else, Curry couldn't tell if the trade was real or not when the news dropped. Footage of Curry, Draymond Green, and Brandin Podziemski's reaction while attending a Warriors poker tournament was recently revealed online.

When asked Curry was asked if it was a good or bad trade, he had a simple reaction of "neither."

In all honesty, the trade was so shocking that it's hard to have an actual reaction during the immediate thoughts. The first question that came through most people's minds was, "Why would either team do this?"

With the recent movement in the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors are now in a crucial moment of needing to make a move. The team already needed to make a move before the seismic shifts, but now it's even more necessary.

