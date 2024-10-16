Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors-Lakers Game
The Golden State Warriors are looking to remain perfect in the NBA preseason when they face the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Currently 4-0 in preseason play, the Warriors have performed well in these exhibition matchups.
Star point guard Steph Curry suffered a finger injury against the Sacramento Kings on Friday that had his status in question momentarily.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Steph Curry jammed his finger late in the first half and left for the locker room. Didn't return for the second half, but it doesn't sound like an issue. He's back in the weight room currently going through his normal postgame workout routine, per Warriors.”
Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Curry provided an encouraging update.
“I can’t re-injure it unless I do something crazy,” Curry said. So I’m fine.”
Slater revealed that Curry is playing against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. This is great news for the Warriors, because the injury was on Curry’s shooting hand.
Golden State will be more reliant on Curry this season than ever before. While Klay Thompson is far from the player he once was, his departure leaves the Warriors without the 17.9 points per game he averaged last season.
Now a 16-year NBA veteran, Curry is still an elite player at 36 years old. The Warriors will always be careful with him and his health, but it sounds like this finger issue is not too concerning.
