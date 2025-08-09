Steph Curry's Instagram Post With Cooper Flagg, Anthony Edwards Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors have one of the greatest NBA players of all time on their roster, Steph Curry, and the future Hall of Fame point guard continues to help out the next generation of basketball players.
Every year, Curry and Under Armour host "Curry Camp," a chance for some of the country's top high school basketball players to come and learn from and train with the greatest shooter of all time.
Steph Curry posts with NBA stars
On Friday, Curry shared a post on Instagram to announce that Curry Camp is returning on August 13 this summer.
Via Steph Curry: "Curry Camp returns on August 13th, and I can’t wait to see the talent that walks through the doors this year. This camp always takes me back to my early hoop days… stay tuned. 👀"
The first picture of Curry's post is him with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg. The newest Dallas Mavericks star is expected to make an instant impact at the next level after an incredible freshman season at Duke. Of course, in this post, Curry is showcasing some of the talent that has come through Curry Camp, highlighted by the 18-year-old phenom.
This post has amounted to over 400,000 likes on Instagram, for obvious reasons. Curry also posted pictures of other basketball stars who have come through the camp, including Dylan Harper, Paige Bueckers, Amen Thompson, Cameron Brink, Jalen Suggs, Ausar Thompson, Chet Holmgren, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Green, Cole Anthony, Jared McCain, and Stephon Castle.
It must be crazy for Curry to have guys like Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards come through his camp, as he has turned out to be one of the NBA's top players and a huge competitor for Curry and the Warriors.
Curry also posted a video of him talking to the campers about how great his Curry Camp has been.
"I am so proud of what this camp has become, and just the expectation of pure greatness that we're going to have over these next few days and the sessions that we have on the court," Curry said. "This is our eighth Curry Camp, and I truly feel like it's gotten better every single year."
Curry shared a similar post on X (formerly Twitter) about the camp, posting a list of all the Curry Camp alumni who are now NBA or WNBA players. There are 55 players on that list, including some of the NBA and WNBA's biggest young stars. Curry Camp has become one of the top destinations for the country's top high school talent, which is a huge accomplishment for the Warriors' superstar.