Steph Curry's Interaction With Son After Warriors-Rockets Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors have a recent history of beating the Houston Rockets in the playoffs, specifically during the James Harden era where they simply couldn't get over the hump of the Warriors. Now, the Rockets have a chance to finally change history, as they were able to force a Game 7 despite being down 3-1 in the series.
Following the Warriors' loss, fans were devastated that the team couldn't pull out a win on their home floor and fear the momentum has swung too much in favor of the Rockets. However, it wasn't just fans taking the loss hard, as Warriors star Steph Curry's son, Canon, shared a viral interaction with his father after the game.
After the loss, Curry walked toward the tunnel to meet his family, but his son Canon appeared to be taking the loss hard, as he embraced his mother and looked away from his dad. The moment has since gone viral on social media, racking up millions of views.
It's tough to say Curry did everything he could to get the win, despite being tied for the top scorer in the game with 29 points. The greatest shooter in NBA history converted just six of his 16 attempts from beyond the arc, as his usual stellar shooting just wasn't going down for him Friday night.
Now, Curry and the Warriors will look to brighten his son's mood on Sunday, with Game 7 returning to Houston for an 8:30 p.m. EST tip. If Golden State can pull off a win, they'll face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the next round.
