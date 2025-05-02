Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Game 6
The Golden State Warriors are back in San Francisco for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets.
The Warriors currently hold a 3-2 advantage in the series after dropping Game 5 in Houston. The Warriors fell behind early in the first quarter and were never able to recover the ground they lost, especially after going scoreless for nearly seven minutes from the end of the first quarter into the halfway mark of the second.
Moses Moody led the way for the Warriors with 25 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals on 50/43/100 shooting splits. This was due to coach Kerr pulling the starter out early in the game as the game became out of reach, and the sights were set on Game 6 back in the Chase Center.
The Warriors are coming into the game with two players listed on the injury report: Stephen Curry and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is listed as AVAILABLE but he is still dealing with an injury to his right thumb and will require the use of a splint.
Gary Payton is listed as available with a left thumb injury that also requires a splint.
The Rockets are coming into the game with two players listed on their injury report: Jock Landale and Jae'Sean Tate.
Jock Landale is out with a right knee contusion and Jae'Sean Tate is out with right ankle impingement.
The Golden State Warriors will look to close out the series in front of their home crowd on Friday night against the Houston Rockets at 9:00 p.m. EST.
