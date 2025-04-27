Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry's One-Word Reaction to Jimmy Butler's Instagram Post

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry reacted to Jimmy Butler's post after their win over the Houston Rockets

Mar 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) talks with guard Stephen Curry (30) during a game against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors picked up a huge win over the Houston Rockets in Game 3 on Saturday, despite being shorthanded. The Warriors had to play without six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, who was sidelined with a pelvic contusion after taking a hard fall in Game 2.

In his absence, the Warriors were led by two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry. The 36-year-old superstar point guard dropped 36 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists on 12-23 shooting from the field and 5-13 from beyond the arc.

After the game, Butler shared a post to Instagram with the caption, "thanks batman and team. excluding buddy."

Butler has been calling Curry "Batman" for the past couple of weeks, saying he has been his "Robin."

"I get to play Robin. That’s my Batman," Butler said about Curry before the playoffs.

Curry commented on Butler's Instagram post, saying, "Buddy did the cold tub post game. You should be proud of him!" The superstar point guard was also asked about Butler's post after their Game 3 win over the Rockets.

"Elite," Curry said.

Curry was also asked about the "Batman" nickname that Butler has started.

"You can call it whatever you want to call it," Curry said. "I know I need to play at a high level to win. So does he, so does Draymond, so does everybody. Whatever you wanna call me, yeah I'll embrace it."

Although Butler throws a shot at Buddy Hield in his Instagram post, the sharpshooter showed up in Game 3 on Saturday, dropping 17 points on 5-11 shooting from deep. The Warriors now move on to Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead on Monday, and are certainly hoping for another big game from Curry and Hield, along with a Butler return.

