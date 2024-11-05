Steph Curry's Statement After Warriors vs Wizards
After waiting three games, Steph Curry finally made his return to the Warriors in a victory against the Washington Wizards. Curry was understandably on a minutes restriction, but he still looked fantastic on the court.
After the win, Curry gave an update on his ankle injury and return to the court.
"I feel good," Curry said. "Our medical team, everybody makes sure I'm bulletproof before I come back. Obviously, a little minutes restriction just to make sure. It's nice to be back out there with my guys, they've taken care of business the last three games in pretty solid fashion. I didn't want to be the weak link out there tonight, try to come out and do my part."
Against the Wizards, Curry put up 24 points, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds on 47/44/100 shooting from the field. He did it all in a very short 24 minutes, too. Even without Curry, the Warriors still managed to go 3-0 with the team really finding their groove.
"We're vibing right now, we're trying to continue to get better, we know we have a long way to go," Curry said. "I think we've really established an identity defensively."
No one expected the Golden State Warriors to have a record of 6-1 after their first seven games, especially without Steph Curry. The team is rolling right now, and definitely one to watch in the Western Conference.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France