Steph Curry's Updated Injury Status for Warriors-Jazz
The Golden State Warriors are playing the Utah Jazz on Friday night in their second game of the NBA season. Following their 6-0 preseason with a convincing opening night victory against the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State looks to be in a real groove right now.
Superstar point guard Steph Curry played 25 minutes against Portland, tallying 17 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds. Unexpectedly listed on the injury report for Friday against Utah, Curry was initially questionable with a right hip contusion.
Curry was joined by veteran teammate Draymond Green on the injury report, but both players were getting work in on Friday morning, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
In an additional update, Slater added that Curry and Green have been upgraded from questionable to available. De’Anthony Melton is now probable.
Via Anthony Slater: “Steph Curry and Draymond Green have been upgraded to available tonight. They’ll play in Utah. De’Anthony Melton probable. Looks like Warriors will have all 12 rotation players.”
As Slated noted, the Warriors have 12 rotation players right now. This is unconventional, but something head coach Steve Kerr believes makes sense for this group. Unable to justify the removal of any of those 12 players, Kerr is leaning on his depth.
The Warriors and Jazz will tip-off at 6:30 PM PT in Utah on Friday night.
