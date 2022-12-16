Steph Curry Shares 'Fortunate' Aspect of Shoulder Injury

The Golden State Warriors are about to enter a multi-week stretch without their superstar point guard Steph Curry. A labrum injury in Curry's left shoulder is expected to sideline him for close to a month, which will force him to miss around 12 games if the recovery goes as planned.

While there is very little to be happy about when it comes to this news, Curry did share some good perspective when addressing the media on Friday. Not only did the star point guard avoid surgery, but he also suffered the injury on his non-shooting arm. While the news is inherently unfortunate, these are two elements that Curry is thankful for.

"From what I know about shoulder injuries and situations like that, any time you can avoid surgery or anything like that its great news," Curry said. "It's the first time I've done it, and those usually take a little longer than if it's a recurring thing. Just gotta trust the plan that we have and do my work."

The superstar point guard continued, talking about how fortunate he was to suffer this injury on his left shoulder as opposed to his right.

"Knowing that it's left is definitely fortunate in that respect," Curry said. "Kind of the same thing when I broke my hand. More of like a feel thing, confidence that I can still shoot the ball, but I don't think it helps you come back any quicker."

