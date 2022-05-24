Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Luka's Shimmy

When asked about the shimmy that Luka Doncic broke out during Game 3, Steph Curry initially had not yet seen it. The superstar point guard has made the dance celebration a calling card of his, and recently had it imitated by Luka in Game 3. When asked after the game about Luka's shimmy, Steph said, "I didn't see it. I gotta go look. I'll do some homework and get back to you on that one." He kept his word, and shared his critique on Monday.

"That's phenomenal, A+. He could've did it a little longer, though. That's my only critique, you gotta hold it," Steph said. Unlike last series, where there was frequent contention on the court between the Grizzlies and Warriors that was often inflamed off the court, this series has been primarily respectful on both sides. The lack of competition has likely played a role in that, as Golden State is on the verge of a sweep; however, the banter has been minimal, and almost entirely respectful.

Steph has consistently reiterated that he sees everything his opponents say or do, along with everything the media says or does, so it is not uncommon for certain things to become added motivation. While a harmless celebration from Luka was unlikely to ignite a drastic response anyways, Steph made sure to keep his comments positive when asked about it.

