Steph Curry Values Latest Ring Over Two With Kevin Durant

This latest Golden State Warriors championship means the most to Steph
With everything Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors endured after their heartbreaking loss in 2019 to the Toronto Raptors, this latest championship means more than any of them. Many people wrote the Warriors off, declaring their dynasty dead, but Golden State is very much alive.

When asked about this latest title in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, Steph said, "You don't find me ugly crying on the court for no reason. That raw emotion that came out after Game 6 kinda signaled how much this meant to me, how much this meant to our team."

Steph continued, saying that "The first one you don't really know what you're doing until you accomplish it... The next two were kinda validation, trying to remain champions, but after this last three years, winning that one, definitely the most special."

While this latest ring was indeed the most special, Steph was asked if it means more than the two combined that he won with Kevin Durant.

"I want this one, give me this one all day every day," Steph said.

All four of the titles bolster one of the most decorated resumes in NBA history, but if you ask Steph, it was his most recent title over the Boston Celtics that means the most. When factoring in everything that has transpired since 2019, it makes sense why Steph feels this way.

