Steph Curry Wants to Coach LeBron James in New Endeavor
Steph Curry and LeBron James may have once been major rivals on the NBA court, but the two have found themselves to become great friends. Whether it's on the court or off the court, Curry and LeBron have a great relationship.
The first time the two had their destinies intertwin was during the 2015 NBA Finals, when Curry's Warriors faced off against Lebron's Cavaliers. From that moment on, the two have been intertwined in the 2016 NBA Finals, 2017 NBA Finals, 2018 NBA Finals, and the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
When it comes to the last 10 years of basketball, no two players will define the era more than LeBron James and Steph Curry.
Now, it seems like the two may create even more history off the court.
Steph Curry Wants to Give LeBron James Pointers
Recently, it was revealed that LeBron James has gotten into the sport of golf, something that Curry is very familiar with himself.
“He’s obsessed with it,” Curry said on Sky Sports. “He’s out there a lot more than I actually thought. He’ll be right out of the jump. So he gets it, which is great. But yeah, we’ll definitely get out and play.”
As soon as Curry learned about LeBron's new endeavor, he immediately volunteered to coach the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.
“I’m an amateur, like, swing coach. I feel like I can always, you know, help somebody else with their swing even though I probably don’t know what I’m talking about," Curry added. "But he seems like a very good project to have, for sure."
Will Steph Curry and LeBron James Ever Play Together?
For the past few seasons, it's been rumored that the Golden State Warriors reached out to the Los Angeles Lakers about acquiring LeBron James. One of the most recent speculations came from NBA insider Marc Stein.
"I believe that the Warriors, who have shown an interest in acquiring James dating to the February 2024 trade deadline some 18 months ago, will remain in the mix if James ever does reach the point that he's looking for a last hurrah elsewhere,"Stein wrote.
Based on various reports, it seems like LeBron James may be entering the final stages of his Los Angeles Lakers career. If he does not ultimately end up returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Dallas Mavericks, joining Steph Curry on the Golden State Warriors would be a fantastic finish.