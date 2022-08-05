Steph Curry's 2023 MVP Odds Revealed

Already boasting one of the most decorated careers in NBA history, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry may still have more hardware to acquire. Turning in his most dominant playoff run this last postseason, the superstar point guard has shown no signs of a decline.

Grabbing his first Finals MVP award, the first ever Western Conference Finals MVP award, and the All-Star Game MVP award, Steph had to make room in his trophy case after last season. The only missing MVP award for Steph last year was league MVP; however, current betting odds have him amongst the favorites to win next year's award.

In the most recent 2023 NBA MVP odds from SISportsbook, Steph was given the 8th best odds (+1400) to win the award. Trailing Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, and Ja Morant, Steph was firmly in the top-10.



While not exactly a slight, there is an argument that Steph should be ahead of at least a few guys currently ranked higher than him. Combining the likelihood of a dominant individual season, and Golden State's projected spot atop the Western Conference, Steph should have a compelling case for league MVP next season. For anyone who feels really confident about that, +1400 seems like a pretty good bargain.

Not concerned about individual accolades, Steph just wants to keep winning titles. That said, the individual awards continue to stack up, and more could be on the way.

