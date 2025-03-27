Steve Kerr Announces Latest Steph Curry Injury Update
The Golden State Warriors need Steph Curry back, and they need him back quickly.
While many believed the Warriors should have been able to handle the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat as Curry recovered from his pelvic contusion injury, that hasn't been the case. The team has desperately needed Curry to return, and they need him back quickly to keep their hopes of getting the sixth seed alive.
Fortunately for the Warriors, it's looking like Curry's return is near.
The Golden State Warriors practiced on Thursday afternoon, and head coach Steve Kerr revealed the latest on the injured superstar guard. Curry went through a six-minute team scrimmage, and Kerr remains optimistic that he'll return.
Via @anthonyVslater: "Steph Curry went through a six-minute team scrimmage today in New Orleans. He is about to do an individual workout. Warriors will list him as questionable tomorrow at Pelicans, but Steve Kerr said he remains optimistic Curry will return."
Additionally Kerr added that Curry "looked really good."
The Golden State Warriors have only 10 games left in the regular season. Their last games are against the: New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, and LA Clippers.
Six of the Warriors' last ten games are against teams with playoff hopes. With that in mind, losing against the New Orleans Pelicans would be absolutely unacceptable.
