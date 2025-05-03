Draymond Green Makes NBA History in Warriors-Rockets Game 6
The Golden State Warriors have a prime opportunity in front of them on Friday night, with a 3-2 lead in the series against the Houston Rockets and the chance to close out the series at home. However, the Rockets showed in their Game 5 win that they are capable of beating a healthy Warriors team, meaning avoiding a 3-1 comeback won't be as easy as the odds indicate.
For Golden State to pull off the win, they'll be looking to veterans like Draymond Green to deliver big plays and avoid mistakes when it matters. A player with a vast playoff history, Green's efforts on the offensive end early in Game 6 were recognized when he climbed up another all-time leaderboard.
Green surpassed Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas for 15th place on the playoff all-time assists leaderboard. While Green's impact might be felt more on the defensive end, he's still been one of the most consistent playmakers over his career. Entering Friday's game, Green's playoff career assist average sits at 6.1 per game.
Beyond playmaking, Green was also a consistent playoff scorer earlier in his career. Back in 2016, Green averaged 15.4 points per game during their playoff run, which was spoiled after a Cleveland Cavaliers 3-1 comeback with LeBron James.
If Golden State isn't able to close out Houston in Game 6, Game 7 will return to Houston on Sunday with a time to be determined.
Related Articles
Warriors Make Major Starting Lineup Change vs Rockets in Game 6
New Report on Steph Curry's Injury Before Warriors-Rockets Game 6
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Game 6