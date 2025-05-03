Dillon Brooks Sends Warning to Steph Curry Before Warriors-Rockets Game 6
The Golden State Warriors series against the Houston Rockets might not have too much star power, with Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler being the only ones. However, there are some polarizing figures, with Rockets forward Dillon Brooks headlining that department. A talented two-way player, Brooks never backs away from antagonizing his opponents.
While Brooks' prior comments around attacking Curry's right thumb injury went viral, he has continued his pursuit of trying to get into the two-time MVP's head. Trying to set the level of physicality before the game, Brooks sent a warning to Curry ahead of Game 6 to step aside if he's afraid of contact.
“If he doesn’t want contact, he should play tennis," Brooks said in a message to Curry ahead of the game. Brooks has shown in this series that he's not afraid of delivering questionable contact and even dancing on the fine line of a flagrant or technical foul.
Brooks was already showing this competitive and physical side of himself in his college career with the Oregon Ducks, and continued with that when he joined the Memphis Grizzlies to begin his career. Now with Ime Udoka and the Rockets, Brooks' style of play fits exactly what Udoka is looking for in his system.
The Rockets led the Warriors heading into halftime of Game 6, and will look to force a Game 7 with a chance to pull off a 3-1 comeback, something Golden State fans are hoping to avoid.
