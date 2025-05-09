Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Announces Rotation Change Before Warriors-Wolves Game 3

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr announces change to rotation before Game 3 vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

Liam Willerup

May 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr laughs as a player comes out of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors might've walked away with a win in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it came at a cost. Star guard Steph Curry went down with a hamstring injury, later classified as a Grade 1 hamstring strain. After missing Game 2, there's no telling exactly when Curry will return to the court.

On Saturday, the series heads to Golden State for Games 3 and 4, with the Warriors needing to win at least one of those two games to avoid being down 3-1. In terms of how the Warriors look to adapt without Curry on the floor, Steve Kerr announced a change to the upcoming rotation.

"There's no Steph. It's a completely different team," Kerr said when referring to the rotation. "Everything has to be about finding a new formula and [Jonathan Kuminga] is absolutely a part of that formula." Kuminga played in 26 minutes off the bench in Game 2, scoring 18 points.

In addition to Kuminga, Kerr also sees their second-year center getting involved too, after being out of the rotation for the past few months. "[Trayce Jackson-Davis] showed he can be effective against this team."

Jackson-Davis was also effective in Game 2, playing in 19 minutes off the bench and scoring 15 points. Game 3 is set to get underway on Saturday with tip-off at 8:30 p.m.

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

