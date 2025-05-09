Steve Kerr Announces Rotation Change Before Warriors-Wolves Game 3
The Golden State Warriors might've walked away with a win in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it came at a cost. Star guard Steph Curry went down with a hamstring injury, later classified as a Grade 1 hamstring strain. After missing Game 2, there's no telling exactly when Curry will return to the court.
On Saturday, the series heads to Golden State for Games 3 and 4, with the Warriors needing to win at least one of those two games to avoid being down 3-1. In terms of how the Warriors look to adapt without Curry on the floor, Steve Kerr announced a change to the upcoming rotation.
"There's no Steph. It's a completely different team," Kerr said when referring to the rotation. "Everything has to be about finding a new formula and [Jonathan Kuminga] is absolutely a part of that formula." Kuminga played in 26 minutes off the bench in Game 2, scoring 18 points.
In addition to Kuminga, Kerr also sees their second-year center getting involved too, after being out of the rotation for the past few months. "[Trayce Jackson-Davis] showed he can be effective against this team."
Jackson-Davis was also effective in Game 2, playing in 19 minutes off the bench and scoring 15 points. Game 3 is set to get underway on Saturday with tip-off at 8:30 p.m.
