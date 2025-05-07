Inside The Warriors

Magic Johnson shared a heartfelt message following Stephen Curry's Game 1 injury.

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play during game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors stole Game 1 on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves, winning 99-88, but not without some unfortunate news regarding star point guard Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP suffered a hamstring strain in the second quarter, exiting the game.

Curry will be reevaluated in two weeks, according to the team. He put up 13 points in 13 minutes of action last night, knocking down three three-pointers.

Los Angeles Lakers legend and NBA Hall-of-Famer Magic Johnson took to X to share a heartfelt message toward Curry. The two are widely regarding as two of the greatest point guards of all time.

"I’m crossing my fingers and praying Steph Curry’s injury is not too serious and he won’t miss too many games," Johnson said.

Johnson and Curry share a similar championship pedigree. The Lakers legend won five championships, three MVPs, and three NBA Finals MVPs. Curry has four championships, two MVPs, and a 2022 NBA Finals MVP.

The Warriors got much-needed help from their other stars, including Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Buddy Hield. The three combined for 62 points, 27 rebounds, 17 assists, and five steals. Golden State found itself in control for nearly the entire game.

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler
May 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (10) goes to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Warriors have a chance to steal another game on the road before heading back to the Chase Center for Games 3 and 4. Golden State is playing for a chance to get back to its first Western Conference Finals since winning the title in 2022. The team will be doing so, largely without Curry on the floor.

