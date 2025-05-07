Lakers Legend Magic Johnson's Heartfelt Reaction to Steph Curry's Injury
The Golden State Warriors stole Game 1 on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves, winning 99-88, but not without some unfortunate news regarding star point guard Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP suffered a hamstring strain in the second quarter, exiting the game.
Curry will be reevaluated in two weeks, according to the team. He put up 13 points in 13 minutes of action last night, knocking down three three-pointers.
Los Angeles Lakers legend and NBA Hall-of-Famer Magic Johnson took to X to share a heartfelt message toward Curry. The two are widely regarding as two of the greatest point guards of all time.
"I’m crossing my fingers and praying Steph Curry’s injury is not too serious and he won’t miss too many games," Johnson said.
Johnson and Curry share a similar championship pedigree. The Lakers legend won five championships, three MVPs, and three NBA Finals MVPs. Curry has four championships, two MVPs, and a 2022 NBA Finals MVP.
The Warriors got much-needed help from their other stars, including Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Buddy Hield. The three combined for 62 points, 27 rebounds, 17 assists, and five steals. Golden State found itself in control for nearly the entire game.
The Warriors have a chance to steal another game on the road before heading back to the Chase Center for Games 3 and 4. Golden State is playing for a chance to get back to its first Western Conference Finals since winning the title in 2022. The team will be doing so, largely without Curry on the floor.
