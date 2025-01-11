Steve Kerr Announces Steph Curry Injury Update
The Golden State Warriors desperately need Steph Curry in order to function as a successful team. Unfortunately for Golden State, they missed Curry tonight due to knee injury management, and the team ultimately lost 108-96.
On Friday night, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr offered a somewhat positive injury update on Curry.
"I hope so, yeah," Kerr said about Curry returning against Toronto. "They're both banged up. Draymond's back has been tight and bothersome, Steph still has some fluid in his knee. So, they're going to be out tonight, but with the idea that these extra few days before the Toronto game, we'll have them ready for that game."
For as much as Golden State Warriors fans may want to see Steph Curry play in every game this season, Kerr knows that's just not realistic. He needs fans to understand that Curry is 36 years old.
"Unfortunately, they're just at the age and at the stage of their careers, with so much wear and tear that no matter how you slice it, they're gonna miss some games," Kerr said. "When they’re injured, we have to be really careful, otherwise they’re going to miss a month or two, and there goes our season.”
The Warriors have a few days of rest before facing off against the Toronto Raptors. Hopefully, it's enough time for Curry to return like planned.
