Steve Kerr Announces Target Return Date for Key Warriors Player
Even though the Golden State Warriors are 13-2 in the Jimmy Butler era, they've been doing it without the services of some key players.
One of those key players was forward Jonathan Kuminga who was out of action for over two months due to an ankle injury. Kuminga finally had his triumphant return against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.
Now, there's one more key player left to return - Brandin Podziemski.
Before facing off against the New York Knicks on Saturday night, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave the latest update on Podziemski.
“He’s good, he’s good. I think the target is Tuesday," Kerr said. "You know three in four nights we’re not throwing him out there tonight as you know and it doesn't make sense on the front end of a back-to-back. So the target’s Tuesday, hopefully he’ll be ready for that. He’s been on the court now for the last few days getting a lot of running and shooting, so he’s progressing well.”
Podziemski has missed the last four games for the Warriors due to a back injury. He hasn't had the big jump that many were hoping for this season, but he's still been very important to the Warriors' success.
Through 50 games this season, Podziemski has averaged 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 43/32/76 shooting from the field.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the New York Knicks at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.
