Steve Kerr Announces Warriors Guard is Receiving MRI Before Lakers Game

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced that Moses Moody is dealing with a calf issue

Oct 27, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with guard Moses Moody (4) during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
/ Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
When the preseason began, the Golden State Warriors reportedly declared that they were taking it seriously. However, precautionary injuries seem to have gotten in the way of that.

As the Warriors gear up to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, the team will be missing one of its key guards due to a calf issue. On Saturday, Kerr announced that Warriors guard Moses Moody will be receiving an MRI due to his calf.

Via @anthonyVslater: "Moses Moody has a calf issue, per Kerr. MRI later today. Kerr said team believes it is minor, but they want to be precautionary."

Recurring Calf Issues for Moses Moody?

Two seasons ago, Moody dealt with calf issues that caused him to miss numerous games. At one point in January, Moody had to miss a road trip because of a grade 1 calf strain that he was dealing with. He suffered it on January 10, 2024, against the New Orleans Pelicans

While Moody likely isn't dealing with the same injury, it makes sense for the Warriors to take precautionary measures with him. If there's even a chance of Moody suffering a recurring issue, there is absolutely no reason to play him during the preseason.

Moody's Performance Last Season and Room for Improvement

Last season with the Golden State Warriors, Moody averaged 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 43/37/80 shooting from the field. He's slowly been improving as a legitimate member of the rotation, even starting in 34 games last season. Minutes-wise, Moody jumped from 17.5 minutes a game in 2024 to 22.3 minutes a game in 2025.

For as crucial as Moody has become to the team, he could still definitely improve his field goal shooting. At 43.3%, it leaves a lot to be desired for a Warriors team that loves to spread the floor. At the same time, his three-point shooting has essentially improved year after year. The biggest thing for the Golden State Warriors is to have multiple three-point shooters on the field at all times.

At only 23 years old, Moody has a ton of capability to improve. It was interesting to see at the end of last season that the Warriors chose to play him over Jonathan Kuminga, but Moody seems like a much lower-maintenance player on the court.

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody
May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Hopefully, Moody's calf issues aren't serious at all, and don't expand into a greater issue that carries into the regular season.

