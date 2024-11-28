Steve Kerr Breaks Silence on Steph Curry’s New Injury
Heading into a marquee matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors got unfortunate news. The Warriors will be without superstar point guard Steph Curry against OKC, a huge hit for a Golden State squad looking to break their two-game losing streak.
The Warriors and Thunder already met once this season, as Golden State picked up an 11-point road win led by Curry with 36 points on 7-13 shooting from deep.
Curry has had a productive season shooting 44.4 percent from three-point range and averaging 22.4 points per game, but the Warriors have proven they are able to win without their star guard. Steph has already missed three games this season, and Golden State has won all three. While they are obviously better with him healthy, they are deep enough to still be dangerous.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an update on Curry's new knee injury for the first time ahead of Wednesday's matchup.
"He's been banged up the last week as his knees have been bothering him," Kerr said regarding his star point guard. "Hopefully [Curry missing Wednesday's game] gives Steph the time he needs the next couple of days to get ready for our road trip... I do [think he'll be ready for Saturday]."
Of course, it is unfortunate that Curry has to miss Wednesday's matchup against a Thunder squad that sits at the top of the Western Conference, but the good news is that he should be back for Saturday's contest against the Phoenix Suns.
The Warriors have already exceeded expectations early into the season, winning 12 of their first 17, so the key to success from here on out is keeping Curry and company healthy.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'