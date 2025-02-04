Steve Kerr Clarifies Statement on Warriors Needing a Trade
The Golden State Warriors are just 24-24 through 48 games and seem to be lagging behind the rest of the NBA as other franchises make league-shaking trades. With Thursday's trade deadline quickly approaching, the Warriors' window to make changes is nearly shut.
Building around superstar point guard Steph Curry has been easy in the past for Golden State, but they seem to be struggling to find the right pieces to put around him right now. After Friday's loss to the Phoenix Suns, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr got honest about where they stand ahead of the deadline.
"We've shown that [we have enough talent to compete at a playoff level], but we've also shown that we don't have enough to separate ourselves from the rest of the West," Kerr said. "We’re not in a position where we can say, ‘Nah, we’re good. Let’s stand pat.’ That’s the reality of where we are.”
Kerr's comments certainly made waves throughout the Warriors organization, especially with all of the reported trade targets coming up for Golden State. The Warriors seem to be star-hunting ahead of the deadline, but Kerr had to clarify his comment from Friday heading into Monday's game against the Orlando Magic.
"I didn't say [it was hard to envision this team standing pat at the deadline]," Kerr clarified. "What I said was, we're 24-24. So we can't stand here and say 'Oh we're good' we'll stand pat. I didn't say it's tough to envision it's actually very easy to envision that. All that takes is there aren't any good deals out there... My point is, if you're .500, you have to be open to everything."
The Warriors continue to be heavily involved in trade rumors ahead of the deadline, but Kerr cleared up his comments from over the weekend about what he expects to happen. Still, many would be surprised if the Warriors stand pat.
