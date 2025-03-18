Steve Kerr Considering Steph Curry Decision for Warriors-Bucks
After suffering a crushing loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, the Golden State Warriors have to immediately turn around and face the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.
Despite missing Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets took down the Warriors, but their recipe for success revolved around slowing down Steph Curry. The superstar guard had 20 points, 7 assists, and 7 turnovers on just 6-21 shooting from the field and 4-14 from beyond the arc.
While many will look at Curry's poor performance and say he just had a bad game, the 37-year-old star admitted that he was a bit banged up heading into Monday's matchup.
While Curry is saying he is dealing with a slight injury, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has credited exhaustion for his struggles.
"He's tired," Kerr said. "Steph's been carrying us for a month. He's been amazing. He's tired. We've got to get him some rest. You can see it, he doesn't have his energy right now."
Heading into the second leg of a back-to-back, Kerr was asked if they could rest Curry for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
"Potentially," Kerr said about resting Curry. "He's exhausted right now. We've gotta absolutely consider giving him a night and getting him rejuvenated for the sake of him and the remainder of our games, but we'll see. I think he's been tired the last few games, so we've got to find a way to get him his juice back."
Curry has carried the Warriors recently, taking his game to another level since the team acquired Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. With Curry playing how he has been, the Warriors are undoubtedly in contention to compete for a championship, but their top priority should be keeping Curry healthy and energized.
