Steve Kerr Declares Warriors Player Will Receive More Minutes in Game 7
After having a 3-1 lead, the Golden State Warriors surprisingly have their backs against the wall in a Game 7 on the road against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
Now, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has every option on the table. Will the team finally play Jonathan Kuminga again? One option Kerr is strongly considering is playing big man Kevon Looney more minutes to match with Steven Adams' dominance.
"I trust Loon, you know, implicitly based on being together for 10 years, seeing him perform in so many of these big games," Kerr said. "So I would expect Loon to play more than he did last night."
Rockets big man Steven Adams has been a +53 in the series against the Golden State Warriors, and has been a legitimate problem for the team. Golden State has had no answers for Adams, resorting to attempting a hack-a-Shaq technique on him. Unfortunately for Golden State, Adams has been making the majority of his free throws.
As much as Kevon Looney could help the Golden State Warriors in the Steven Adams matchup, the biggest issue is that the team needs to make shots when it matters. The Warriors collectively shot 2/18 in the fourth quarter against Houston on Friday night, and that can't happen again.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Houston Rockets in Game 7 at 8:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.
Related Articles
NBA Legend's Concerning Statement on Warriors-Rockets Game 6
Steph Curry Reveals Mindset Before Warriors-Rockets Game 7
Jimmy Butler Makes Declaration After Warriors-Rockets Game 6