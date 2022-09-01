Skip to main content
Steve Kerr: 'I Would Love to Coach Giannis'

Getty Images

Steve Kerr: 'I Would Love to Coach Giannis'

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr would love to coach Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has a strong case for the best player in the world title; however, the 2021 Finals MVP is an equally incredible person. Everyone who has spent time around Giannis speaks on his character, work ethic, and selflessness, which are qualities that any coach would look for in a player. For Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Giannis is the one player outside of his own team that he would like to coach.

"I would love to coach Giannis," Kerr said in an exclusive interview with FilGoal. "He's a great player, but he seems also like a great person."

Before he signed his extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, there was some speculation that the Warriors could make a push for Giannis. The superstar is now locked up in Milwaukee for several seasons, and has not expressed any desire to leave.

The Bucks are in contention each year, and project to be near the top of the Eastern Conference again this season. Should they and the Warriors both play to their potential this season, a Finals matchup is not out of the realm of possibility. While Steve Kerr would rather have Giannis on his side, he certainly would embrace the matchup as well.

While several superstars have attractive skillsets, few possess the intangibles that Giannis does, which makes him a dream player for any coach.

James Wiseman Opens up About Injuries and Adversity

Former Nets Guard Reacts to Backlash Over Steph Curry Comments

Video: Steph Curry Shows Insane Confidence vs. Nikola Jokic

klay-thompson-giannis-GETTY
News

Steve Kerr: 'I Would Love to Coach Giannis'

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18569422_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Graduates From Davidson College

By Farbod Esnaashari
thmb-battle-of-the-paddle-main,0
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Serena Williams' US Open Victory

By Joey Linn
Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry smiles with the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award trophy during the Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Stephen Curry Receives College Diploma From Davidson

By C.J. Peterson
Steph-Curry-Michael-Jordan-Getty-1238730307
News

Steph Curry Reveals Inspiration From Michael Jordan

By Joey Linn
20200307-curry-update-1280
News

Steph Curry Shares Inspiring Message to Fellow Players

By Joey Linn
Apr 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) before the game against the Denver Nuggets prior to game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sport
News

Rare Steph Curry Practice Footage Finally Revealed

By Joey Linn
Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala gestures during the Golden State Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andre Iguodala Shares High Praise For Anthony Edwards

By Joey Linn
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks on before game five of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rate the Trade: Andrew Wiggins for Harrison Barnes

By Joey Linn