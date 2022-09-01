Steve Kerr: 'I Would Love to Coach Giannis'

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has a strong case for the best player in the world title; however, the 2021 Finals MVP is an equally incredible person. Everyone who has spent time around Giannis speaks on his character, work ethic, and selflessness, which are qualities that any coach would look for in a player. For Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Giannis is the one player outside of his own team that he would like to coach.

"I would love to coach Giannis," Kerr said in an exclusive interview with FilGoal. "He's a great player, but he seems also like a great person."

Before he signed his extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, there was some speculation that the Warriors could make a push for Giannis. The superstar is now locked up in Milwaukee for several seasons, and has not expressed any desire to leave.

The Bucks are in contention each year, and project to be near the top of the Eastern Conference again this season. Should they and the Warriors both play to their potential this season, a Finals matchup is not out of the realm of possibility. While Steve Kerr would rather have Giannis on his side, he certainly would embrace the matchup as well.

While several superstars have attractive skillsets, few possess the intangibles that Giannis does, which makes him a dream player for any coach.

