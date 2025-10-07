Steve Kerr Opens Up on Future With Warriors Amid Contract Talks
The Golden State Warriors have been the most successful team in the NBA over the last decade, ever since Steve Kerr took over as head coach in the 2014-15 season. Kerr took the Warriors to five consecutive NBA Finals appearances in his first five seasons, winning three of them and then adding another championship to his resume in 2022.
Of course, Kerr has been blessed with one of the most talented rosters in NBA history, headlined by the greatest point guard of all time in Steph Curry, as well as other future Hall of Famers like Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Kevin Durant.
Kerr has had one of the most decorated careers in NBA history, winning three championships as a player with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, two with Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs, and then adding four championships as the coach of the Warriors.
Steve Kerr's future in Golden State
Kerr has just one year left on his contract with the Warriors, and the expectation is that he will at least tack on another year to align his timeline with that of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, who are all expiring after the 2026-27 season. However, despite being in the last year of his current contract, Kerr has shown no concern about his future with the team.
Despite his decorated career, Kerr is still not ready to call it quits. In a recent appearance on "The TK Show" with Tim Kawakami, Kerr opened up about why there is no concern about waiting to sign a contract extension.
"I think Mike [Dunleavy] respects the fact that I'm just at the point in my career, and we are at the point organizationally, where I just want to make sure everything is feels right," Kerr said. "...I think one of the things that I'm aware of is in sports, and every sport, there's kind of an expiration date on coaching jobs, and if you feel as a coach that it's not clicking anymore, then it's time to go, and I don't think that's the case. I don't believe that that's where we are right now."
Kerr is very confident in his relationship with the players and Warriors organization, that he does not feel like he has to worry about his future with the franchise.
"I think I'm very comfortable with the players. I know they respect me. We have a great collaboration. Love working with Mike, love working with this whole organization," Kerr continued. "So if you had to ask me, I would guess that it'll keep going. But I just, I don't really feel like that's the right call to make, because I just want to see where this all is... for right now, let's just kind of see where this all goes."
Kerr went on to add that he is "perfectly comfortable with whatever happens" regarding contract talks, but he ensures that he loves his job and expects him to continue to coach the Warriors past this season.
The expectation is that Kerr will sign a one-year extension to align with his three aging stars, and potentially go all-in on a "last dance" situation in the 2026-27 season.