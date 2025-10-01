Steve Kerr Reveals How New-Look Warriors Roster Will Play Differently
The Golden State Warriors have finally broken the seal after months of being the only team in the NBA that has not added a player through free agency or trade. After finally signing restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga to a two-year, $48.5 million deal, the Warriors' roster for the 2025-26 season will take shape.
The Warriors' offseason moves are now expected to consist of re-signing Kuminga and Gary Payton II, while adding Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Seth Curry, and rookie Will Richard to round out their 15-man roster. There are still a few financial bumps, like not being able to officially sign Seth Curry until November, but the Warriors finally know what their roster will be.
Steve Kerr talks about the new-look lineup
Of course, with recent Boston Celtics champion Al Horford expected to join the starting lineup this season, the Warriors will certainly be rolling out a different look than before. On Tuesday, head coach Steve Kerr opened up about what those differences will be.
"We're gonna be a little different, right? We're gonna make some additions to our roster," Kerr said without being able to name-drop players like Horford who have not officially signed yet. "I think we'll be able to have better spacing than we’ve had one through five since I’ve been here. This is my 12th year, and I don't remember ever having this kind of spacing."
The Warriors' expected primary center rotation of Horford and Quinten Post will feature two stretch bigs, which will continue to emphasize this idea of spacing that the Warriors will likely build their identity around. While the team will be smaller than many of their opponents, they will be a very hard team to stop offensively.
"That alone changes some things we do offensively," Kerr continued. "We're still gonna be the Warriors, the ball movement, the flow. But it'll be nice in some ways to be able to stretch the floor a little bit. We're gonna miss [Kevon Looney] and his screening, his rebounding, and everything he did for us, but it'll be a different look now at the five. It changes the way we approach things a little bit."
While the Warriors have been knocked for their age, with a new core group of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Al Horford, with the youngest being Green at 35. Still, this group of seasoned veterans could be enough to get the Warriors back over the hump, even with their new offensive identity.