Steve Kerr Reveals Points of Emphasis for Playoffs Against Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors officially have their first round of the playoffs set. It's going to be a thrilling matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

The Nuggets won the season series against the Warriors 3-1, with nearly every match up being a close one. If there's one thing Steve Kerr knows he needs to limit against the Nuggets, it's the turnovers. The Golden State Warriors are ranked 29th in the league in turnovers, averaging 14.9 a game - so that's definitely going to be a major highlight of concern for Steve Kerr.

Kerr spoke to the media after last night's final regular season game, where he addressed the Warriors' two biggest points of emphasis heading into practice for the playoffs. The two biggest keys of concern - defense and limiting turnovers.

In addition, Kerr mentioned that the Warriors will have a team dinner to celebrate what the team accomplished throughout the regular season, before focusing on the playoffs. The Warriors had a season of very big highs and lows, but it ultimately resulted in the 3rd seed in a season where Klay Thompson only played 32 games. No one expected the Warriors to start out the season that well without Klay Thompson, so it definitely deserves some celebration.

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets face off on Saturday, April 16 at 5:30 pm PST.

