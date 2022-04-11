Skip to main content
Steve Kerr Reveals Points of Emphasis for Playoffs Against Nuggets

Steve Kerr Reveals Points of Emphasis for Playoffs Against Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors are facing the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors are facing the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors officially have their first round of the playoffs set. It's going to be a thrilling matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

The Nuggets won the season series against the Warriors 3-1, with nearly every match up being a close one. If there's one thing Steve Kerr knows he needs to limit against the Nuggets, it's the turnovers. The Golden State Warriors are ranked 29th in the league in turnovers, averaging 14.9 a game - so that's definitely going to be a major highlight of concern for Steve Kerr.

Kerr spoke to the media after last night's final regular season game, where he addressed the Warriors' two biggest points of emphasis heading into practice for the playoffs. The two biggest keys of concern - defense and limiting turnovers.

In addition, Kerr mentioned that the Warriors will have a team dinner to celebrate what the team accomplished throughout the regular season, before focusing on the playoffs. The Warriors had a season of very big highs and lows, but it ultimately resulted in the 3rd seed in a season where Klay Thompson only played 32 games. No one expected the Warriors to start out the season that well without Klay Thompson, so it definitely deserves some celebration.

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets face off on Saturday, April 16 at 5:30 pm PST.

LeBron James Shares Message For Draymond Green

Video: BamBam Performs at Warriors Halftime Show

Steve Kerr Reacts to LeBron's Steph Curry Comments

USATSI_17852324_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Points of Emphasis for Playoffs Against Nuggets

By Farbod Esnaashari1 minute ago
Apr 10, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots a jump shot against New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
News

Golden State Secures the No. 3 Seed in the Western Conference Playoffs

By C.J. Peterson18 hours ago
Steph-Curry-Getty-1238862592
News

Injury Update: Steph Curry Could Miss Playoff Opener

By Joey Linn21 hours ago
Andrew-Wiggins-Warriors-Pelicans-USATSI-17462696
News

Updated Injury Report: Warriors vs. Pelicans

By Joey LinnApr 10, 2022
Apr 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) lays in a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr and Draymond Green Back Jordan Poole for Most Improved Payer of the Year

By C.J. PetersonApr 10, 2022
BNG-L-WARRIORS-1228-32
News

Draymond Green: Seth Curry 'Gets The Better' of Steph Curry

By Joey LinnApr 9, 2022
USATSI_17941549_168390270_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 9, 2022
IMG_1945
News

LeBron James Shares Message For Draymond Green

By Joey LinnApr 8, 2022
IMG_1918
News

Video: BamBam Performs at Warriors Halftime Show

By Joey LinnApr 7, 2022